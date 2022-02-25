Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $6.83 Million Holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) by 4,960.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 571,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 560,500 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $6,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.5% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 198,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 70,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.2% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 53,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 17.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 10.5% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 22,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SHO opened at $10.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.74. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $13.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

In related news, CEO Douglas M. Pasquale purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $95,670.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SHO. Bank of America cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors (Get Rating)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.