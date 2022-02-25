Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 126.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,734 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $8,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 35.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 0.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,691,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,314,000 after purchasing an additional 12,259 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 15.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 954,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,306,000 after purchasing an additional 128,800 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Cerner by 34.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 762,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,275,000 after acquiring an additional 195,006 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Cerner by 3.9% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CERN. Barclays increased their target price on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Edward Jones downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cerner has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

NASDAQ:CERN opened at $93.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $67.96 and a 12-month high of $93.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.83.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Cerner had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.79%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

