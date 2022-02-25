Captrust Financial Advisors Has $5.66 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,468 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $5,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWO. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4,200.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 161.7% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 40.7% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 209.3% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period.

Shares of IWO stock opened at $249.05 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $231.35 and a 1 year high of $329.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.53.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

