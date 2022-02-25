Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 57 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in AutoZone were worth $7,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AZO. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 69.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,080,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,732,000 after acquiring an additional 444,581 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 439,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,026,000 after acquiring an additional 7,148 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 301,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 26.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,761,000 after acquiring an additional 60,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 27.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 290,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,466,000 after acquiring an additional 62,206 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total value of $444,170.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,991.35, for a total value of $2,029,185.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,345 shares of company stock valued at $18,802,088 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AZO opened at $1,794.77 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,145.16 and a 12-month high of $2,110.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,985.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,823.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.89.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 126.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $18.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 107.29 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AZO. Stephens raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,850.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,710.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,779.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,033.50.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

