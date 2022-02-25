iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) Holdings Raised by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $3,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000.

Get iShares North American Tech-Software ETF alerts:

Shares of IGV stock opened at $336.07 on Friday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.69 and a fifty-two week high of $183.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $360.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $398.48.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.