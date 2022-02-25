Captrust Financial Advisors Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $6,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 43.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 16,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHM opened at $73.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.44. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $83.73.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.