27,506 Shares in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Purchased by JB Capital LLC

JB Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 27,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,709,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,775 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,142,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,261 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 956.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,050,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,451,000 after purchasing an additional 951,276 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 1,564,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,916,000 after purchasing an additional 700,443 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,539,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,656,000 after purchasing an additional 619,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Shares of OTIS stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.53. The company had a trading volume of 16,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,102,172. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $62.76 and a twelve month high of $92.84. The company has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.72.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.