Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Issues Earnings Results

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $69.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.32 million. Riskified had a negative net margin of 66.74% and a negative return on equity of 106.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Riskified updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of Riskified stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,113. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.96. Riskified has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $40.48.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified during the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Riskified during the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Riskified in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Riskified in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Riskified during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.46% of the company’s stock.
Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.
