VMware (NYSE:VMW) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $140.00 to $135.00. The stock had previously closed at $118.12, but opened at $112.57. VMware shares last traded at $116.86, with a volume of 25,779 shares traded.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on VMware from $172.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on VMware in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered VMware from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America reduced their target price on VMware from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on VMware from $180.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VMware has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.26.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in VMware during the third quarter worth approximately $6,052,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in VMware by 4.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,726 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $4,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in VMware by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 185,909 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in VMware by 5.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,348 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in VMware during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.56. The company has a market cap of $50.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.59. VMware had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

