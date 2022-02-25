Barclays Lowers VMware (NYSE:VMW) Price Target to $135.00

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Barclays from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VMW. Macquarie initiated coverage on VMware in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on VMware from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on VMware from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on VMware from $180.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, VMware currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.26.

VMW opened at $114.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $48.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75. VMware has a one year low of $108.80 and a one year high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 16.05%. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that VMware will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in VMware in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in VMware during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 16.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

