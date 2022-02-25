Morgan Stanley Trims Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Target Price to GBX 6,000

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 7,300 ($99.28) to GBX 6,000 ($81.60) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com to GBX 7,400 ($100.64) in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 8,632 ($117.39) to GBX 6,527 ($88.77) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,738.57.

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $7.53. 117,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,536,274. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12-month low of $6.79 and a 12-month high of $19.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.47.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRUB. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 301.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 492.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

