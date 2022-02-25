Cetera Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 276,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,828,000 after purchasing an additional 14,004 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 399,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,958,000 after purchasing an additional 107,240 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 19,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, Motive Wealth Advisors increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 63,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 9,312 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $47.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.44. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $46.15 and a one year high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

