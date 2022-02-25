Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Posts Earnings Results

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.74, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $154.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.29 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%. Xencor’s revenue was up 268.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS.
XNCR opened at $32.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.71. Xencor has a twelve month low of $30.12 and a twelve month high of $51.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -324.90 and a beta of 0.76.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on XNCR shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Xencor from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Xencor in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Xencor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Xencor from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.88.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Xencor by 145.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Xencor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Xencor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $560,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.16% of the company’s stock.
About Xencor
Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.
