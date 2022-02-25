Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Posts Earnings Results

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.74, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $154.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.29 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%. Xencor’s revenue was up 268.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS.

XNCR opened at $32.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.71. Xencor has a twelve month low of $30.12 and a twelve month high of $51.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -324.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Xencor alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on XNCR shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Xencor from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Xencor in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Xencor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Xencor from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.88.

In related news, CMO Allen Yang sold 3,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $134,175.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Xencor by 145.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Xencor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Xencor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $560,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

About Xencor (Get Rating)

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.