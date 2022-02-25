Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.96

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.96 and last traded at $10.02, with a volume of 4690 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Pactiv Evergreen from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

Get Pactiv Evergreen alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 2.60.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,990,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,965,000 after acquiring an additional 64,330 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,242,000 after acquiring an additional 39,414 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,437,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,804,000 after acquiring an additional 119,501 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,899,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,772,000 after acquiring an additional 23,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,195,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,845,000 after acquiring an additional 39,798 shares during the last quarter. 22.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pactiv Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pactiv Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.