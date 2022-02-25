Homrich & Berg Has $8.96 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,940 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UNH. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 49,050.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,517,624 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,590,000 after purchasing an additional 15,486,052 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 103.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,619,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,449,171,000 after buying an additional 1,836,665 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,481,120,000 after buying an additional 768,188 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,706,545 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $27,237,133,000 after buying an additional 679,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,004,978 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,564,906,000 after buying an additional 523,453 shares in the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Paul R. Garcia acquired 2,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $464.97 per share, with a total value of $997,825.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total transaction of $2,347,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $13.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $469.73. 33,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,572,038. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $477.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $447.97. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $327.36 and a 1-year high of $509.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.08%.

UNH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $502.09.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

