Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 0.5% of Homrich & Berg’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Homrich & Berg owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $21,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 144.1% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 29.7% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.46. 5,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,405,633. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $90.31 and a 52 week high of $114.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.99.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

