HEXO Corp. (TSE:HEXO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

HEXO Corp. (TSE:HEXO – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$2.35.

Several research analysts recently commented on HEXO shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$2.00 target price on shares of HEXO in a report on Monday, November 1st. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of HEXO to C$1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 31st. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of HEXO from C$2.00 to C$0.80 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. decreased their target price on shares of HEXO from C$2.00 to C$1.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of HEXO from C$1.35 to C$0.67 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

HEXO traded down C$0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting C$0.71. The stock had a trading volume of 837,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,655,605. The firm has a market cap of C$287.68 million and a PE ratio of -0.50. HEXO has a 12 month low of C$0.58 and a 12 month high of C$10.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.94.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

