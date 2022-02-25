Homrich & Berg Raises Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $5,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RTX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 281,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,996,000 after buying an additional 31,941 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $386,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $63,974,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,861,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $499,984.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,416,595.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.08.

RTX traded up $2.83 on Friday, hitting $97.08. The company had a trading volume of 113,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,240,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $71.99 and a 52-week high of $96.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.38%.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

