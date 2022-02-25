Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.90.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jonestrading lowered shares of Landos Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landos Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Landos Biopharma from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Landos Biopharma in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Landos Biopharma from $45.00 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

In other Landos Biopharma news, major shareholder Josep Bassaganya-Riera sold 32,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $225,981.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 337,391 shares of company stock valued at $1,949,607 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OUP Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,772,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 470,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 236,812 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 899,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,385,000 after acquiring an additional 165,106 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma by 1,469.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 171,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 160,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 305,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 116,725 shares during the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LABP traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.11. 818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,557. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.30. Landos Biopharma has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $16.99.

Landos Biopharma Company Profile

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

