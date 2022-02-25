Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.90.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jonestrading lowered shares of Landos Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landos Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Landos Biopharma from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Landos Biopharma in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Landos Biopharma from $45.00 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.
In other Landos Biopharma news, major shareholder Josep Bassaganya-Riera sold 32,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $225,981.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 337,391 shares of company stock valued at $1,949,607 in the last quarter.
LABP traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.11. 818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,557. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.30. Landos Biopharma has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $16.99.
Landos Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Landos Biopharma (LABP)
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
Receive News & Ratings for Landos Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landos Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.