-$0.95 EPS Expected for Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Orphazyme A/S’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Orphazyme A/S will report full year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.16) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Orphazyme A/S.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Orphazyme A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 11th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orphazyme A/S by 590.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 151,434 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Orphazyme A/S during the 2nd quarter worth $172,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orphazyme A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Orphazyme A/S by 167.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 20,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Orphazyme A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. Institutional investors own 2.95% of the company’s stock.
Orphazyme A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company focuses on the amplification of heat-shock proteins to develop and commercialize therapeutics for diseases caused by protein misfolding and aggregation, and lysosomal dysfunction, including lysosomal storage and neuromuscular degenerative diseases.
