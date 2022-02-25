-$0.95 EPS Expected for Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Orphazyme A/S’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Orphazyme A/S will report full year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.16) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Orphazyme A/S.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Orphazyme A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 11th.

NASDAQ:ORPH traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.32. 4,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,107,576. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.26 and a 200 day moving average of $3.52. Orphazyme A/S has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $77.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orphazyme A/S by 590.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 151,434 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Orphazyme A/S during the 2nd quarter worth $172,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orphazyme A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Orphazyme A/S by 167.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 20,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Orphazyme A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. Institutional investors own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Orphazyme A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company focuses on the amplification of heat-shock proteins to develop and commercialize therapeutics for diseases caused by protein misfolding and aggregation, and lysosomal dysfunction, including lysosomal storage and neuromuscular degenerative diseases.

