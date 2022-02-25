Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $23.87

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.87 and last traded at $24.05, with a volume of 46705 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.80.

VCYT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Veracyte presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.63.

The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.15 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.35 and its 200-day moving average is $40.66.

In other Veracyte news, Director Karin Eastham sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $332,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 618.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

