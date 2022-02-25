$162.03 Million in Sales Expected for Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $162.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Viad’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $156.00 million to $168.06 million. Viad reported sales of $28.94 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 459.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Viad will report full year sales of $941.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $909.40 million to $972.66 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Viad.

Get Viad alerts:

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.32). Viad had a negative return on equity of 77.14% and a negative net margin of 34.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.11) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VVI shares. Sidoti cut shares of Viad from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VVI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viad during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Viad during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Viad by 119.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Viad by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestview Partners IV GP L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Viad during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VVI opened at $34.76 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.99. Viad has a 52 week low of $32.50 and a 52 week high of $52.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The stock has a market cap of $713.62 million, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.90.

About Viad (Get Rating)

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viad (VVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.