Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $23.95

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.95 and last traded at $23.95, with a volume of 95822 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.93.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Vontier from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Vontier from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Vontier in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vontier has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.64.

The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.99.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $790.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.53 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 154.60% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Vontier’s payout ratio is 3.88%.

In related news, CAO Lynn Ross sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $25,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vontier by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,440,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,745,000 after buying an additional 197,998 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Vontier by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,626,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,654,000 after purchasing an additional 114,224 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Vontier by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,676,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,704,000 after purchasing an additional 101,846 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Vontier by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,374,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,714,000 after purchasing an additional 594,417 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Vontier by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,207,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,560,000 after purchasing an additional 377,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Company Profile (NYSE:VNT)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

