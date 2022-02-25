Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Trading Down 8.1%

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 8.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.73 and last traded at $3.75. Approximately 26,554 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,051,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cazoo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cazoo Group in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Cazoo Group in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in Cazoo Group by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,683,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,617 shares during the period. MIC Capital Management UK LLP bought a new position in Cazoo Group in the 4th quarter valued at $22,107,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Cazoo Group in the 4th quarter valued at $13,479,000. 44.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO)

Cazoo Group Ltd is an online car retailer. Cazoo Group Ltd, formerly known as Ajax I, is based in LONDON.

