Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Trading Down 8.1%

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 8.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.73 and last traded at $3.75. Approximately 26,554 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,051,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.08.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cazoo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.89.
About Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO)
Cazoo Group Ltd is an online car retailer. Cazoo Group Ltd, formerly known as Ajax I, is based in LONDON.
