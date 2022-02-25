Zacks: Analysts Expect Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $484.79 Million

Equities research analysts expect Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) to announce sales of $484.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $494.00 million and the lowest is $472.85 million. Webster Financial posted sales of $300.52 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full year sales of $2.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Webster Financial.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.23. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 32.29%. The firm had revenue of $316.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Webster Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WBS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.71.

Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $56.58 on Tuesday. Webster Financial has a 12-month low of $45.60 and a 12-month high of $65.00. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 36.28%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBS. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the third quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 443.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Webster Financial by 2,043.8% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Webster Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Webster Financial (WBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.