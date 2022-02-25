Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $18.97

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.97 and last traded at $19.00, with a volume of 65802 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.82 and a 200 day moving average of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $843.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.42%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSH. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter worth $30,304,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 329.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,416,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,480 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 41.4% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,045,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,666,000 after acquiring an additional 891,834 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 29.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,792,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,979,000 after acquiring an additional 641,193 shares during the period. Finally, Mountaineer Partners Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC now owns 1,205,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,372,000 after acquiring an additional 556,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

About Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.