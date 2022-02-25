OLO (NYSE:OLO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $13.48

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.48 and last traded at $13.53, with a volume of 96101 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.99.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OLO. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on OLO from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OLO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on OLO from $45.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.53.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.10 million. OLO had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 30.84%. OLO’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Olo Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other OLO news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer bought 6,800 shares of OLO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $149,532.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Deanne Rhynard sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $126,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,475 shares of company stock worth $3,036,299 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of OLO in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OLO in the third quarter worth about $38,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of OLO in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of OLO by 137.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OLO in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 59.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

