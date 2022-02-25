Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.02

Berkshire Grey Inc (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.02 and last traded at $3.04, with a volume of 586156 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.06.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BGRY. Credit Suisse Group raised Berkshire Grey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berkshire Grey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Berkshire Grey in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.32 and a quick ratio of 6.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.92 and a 200-day moving average of $5.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Berkshire Grey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Berkshire Grey by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

About Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY)

Berkshire Grey Inc is a pure-play robotics company. It offers fully integrated, AI-based software and hardware solutions to automate warehouses and logistics fulfillment centers. Berkshire Grey Inc, formerly known as Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp, is based in WASHINGTON.

