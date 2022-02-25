Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.02

Berkshire Grey Inc (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.02 and last traded at $3.04, with a volume of 586156 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.06.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on BGRY. Credit Suisse Group raised Berkshire Grey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berkshire Grey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Berkshire Grey in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.32 and a quick ratio of 6.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.92 and a 200-day moving average of $5.79.
About Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY)
Berkshire Grey Inc is a pure-play robotics company. It offers fully integrated, AI-based software and hardware solutions to automate warehouses and logistics fulfillment centers. Berkshire Grey Inc, formerly known as Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp, is based in WASHINGTON.
