America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $309.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) will report $309.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $301.70 million and the highest is $317.39 million. America’s Car-Mart reported sales of $279.08 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow America’s Car-Mart.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.05). America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 9.66%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.85 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

America’s Car-Mart stock opened at $94.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $611.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.42. America’s Car-Mart has a 52 week low of $86.98 and a 52 week high of $177.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRMT. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in America’s Car-Mart by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $519,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 240,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,066,000 after acquiring an additional 32,416 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,980,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares during the period. 72.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About America's Car-Mart

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

