Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.53 EPS

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.53), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 47.72% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:RCII traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $29.37. 7,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 912,241. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.49. Rent-A-Center has a 12 month low of $22.70 and a 12 month high of $67.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is 47.72%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RCII. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rent-A-Center currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCII. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 22.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 436,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,170,000 after acquiring an additional 79,661 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Rent-A-Center by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 388,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,684,000 after buying an additional 173,391 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Rent-A-Center by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 177,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,505,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

