LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.20 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 39.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. LivaNova updated its FY22 guidance to $2.50-2.80 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $2.500-$2.800 EPS.

LivaNova stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.08. 1,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 0.95. LivaNova has a 1 year low of $68.68 and a 1 year high of $93.89.

Get LivaNova alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on LIVN shares. StockNews.com lowered LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on LivaNova in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on LivaNova from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

In other LivaNova news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total transaction of $81,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $226,896.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,784 shares of company stock worth $394,556. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in LivaNova by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in LivaNova by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in LivaNova by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in LivaNova by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in LivaNova by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

About LivaNova (Get Rating)

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.