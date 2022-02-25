Universal Display Co. (OLED) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on March 31st

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Universal Display has raised its dividend payment by 233.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Universal Display has a payout ratio of 12.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Universal Display to earn $5.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.9%.

OLED opened at $163.18 on Friday. Universal Display has a 1 year low of $128.21 and a 1 year high of $246.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.31. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $146.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.63 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Universal Display will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLED. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Universal Display by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Universal Display by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OLED shares. TheStreet lowered Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Universal Display from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen dropped their price objective on Universal Display from $225.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Universal Display from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Universal Display from $245.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Display presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.56.

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

