Belden Inc. (BDC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 9th

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th.

Belden has a dividend payout ratio of 3.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Belden to earn $5.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.6%.

Shares of NYSE:BDC opened at $55.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.94. Belden has a one year low of $40.66 and a one year high of $68.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46 and a beta of 1.39.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Belden had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 23.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Belden will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Belden from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. lifted their price target on shares of Belden from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

In related news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 4,000 shares of Belden stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $219,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Belden by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 281,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,530,000 after acquiring an additional 111,078 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Belden by 991.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 78,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after buying an additional 71,702 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Belden by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,951,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,453,000 after buying an additional 71,134 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 125,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,218,000 after purchasing an additional 70,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 83,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,460,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

