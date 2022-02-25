Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.82 EPS

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.82, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 54.96% and a return on equity of 67.68%. The firm had revenue of $251.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of FLGT stock traded up $1.03 on Friday, hitting $62.46. The stock had a trading volume of 4,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,194. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.09 and a 200 day moving average of $84.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23. Fulgent Genetics has a 12-month low of $51.00 and a 12-month high of $122.93.

In related news, CFO Paul Kim sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $51,559.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 636 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total transaction of $60,687.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLGT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,421,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,144,000 after acquiring an additional 50,770 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 7.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 207,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,648,000 after acquiring an additional 13,890 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after buying an additional 13,305 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after buying an additional 9,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at $634,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FLGT shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulgent Genetics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

