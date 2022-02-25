Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.65-$0.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.125-$1.155 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.24 billion.Rent-A-Center also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.500-$5.000 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RCII. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rent-A-Center currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.20.

RCII stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.18. 42,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 912,241. Rent-A-Center has a one year low of $22.70 and a one year high of $67.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.53). Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 47.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Rent-A-Center will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This is an increase from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is currently 47.72%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCII. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 436,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,170,000 after buying an additional 79,661 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 388,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,684,000 after purchasing an additional 173,391 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 177,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. 76.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

