Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 31,363 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 951,991 shares.The stock last traded at $113.18 and had previously closed at $111.19.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays raised shares of Bank of Montreal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.15 and a 200 day moving average of $107.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $73.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.21.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.08. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $1.041 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMO. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.52% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.