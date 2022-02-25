Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Shares Gap Down to $34.58

Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $34.58, but opened at $33.30. Prothena shares last traded at $34.39, with a volume of 633 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRTA. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Prothena from $87.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Prothena from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.50.

The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.85.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.13). Prothena had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 34.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.77) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Prothena Co. plc will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total value of $237,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $11,250,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRTA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Prothena by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,823,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $299,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,739 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,972,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,464,000 after purchasing an additional 567,706 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Prothena during the third quarter valued at $21,369,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Prothena by 1,407.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 215,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,638,000 after purchasing an additional 201,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Prothena during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,678,000. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

