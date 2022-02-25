Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Shares Gap Down to $34.54

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $34.54, but opened at $32.81. Granite Construction shares last traded at $32.23, with a volume of 3,445 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GVA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Granite Construction in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.85 and a 200 day moving average of $38.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.56 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 47,725.0% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 997,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,437,000 after acquiring an additional 995,067 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the second quarter worth approximately $40,734,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,096,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,418,000 after buying an additional 370,286 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 487.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 274,565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,626,000 after buying an additional 227,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,493,791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,009,000 after buying an additional 224,457 shares during the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Granite Construction Company Profile (NYSE:GVA)

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

