Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 777 Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,350,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $197,028,000 after purchasing an additional 237,159 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,338,691.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,981,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,264 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,975,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,453,000 after purchasing an additional 71,526 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,283,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,147,000 after purchasing an additional 37,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 671,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,449,000 after purchasing an additional 85,646 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FEZ opened at $42.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.58. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.54 and a fifty-two week high of $49.38.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.