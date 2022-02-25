Zacks: Analysts Expect Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Caladrius Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is ($0.13). Caladrius Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caladrius Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.53). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.44). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Caladrius Biosciences.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Caladrius Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caladrius Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Caladrius Biosciences from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

NASDAQ:CLBS opened at $0.72 on Friday. Caladrius Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.02.

In other news, Director Steven S. Myers purchased 33,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.89 per share, with a total value of $30,068.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,747,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 184,223 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 9,628 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $334,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in development of cell therapies for select cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes CLBS12, CLBS14, CLBS16 and CLBS03. The company was founded on September 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.

