CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Position Reduced by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,993,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,489,000 after purchasing an additional 90,225 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,219 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,947,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,849,000 after purchasing an additional 914,678 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,577,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,638,000 after purchasing an additional 109,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,530,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,003,000 after purchasing an additional 428,526 shares during the last quarter. 63.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $339.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.23.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.02, for a total value of $900,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,175,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,243 shares of company stock valued at $28,675,688. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $182.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.55, a PEG ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.28. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.02 and a 52-week high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile (Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

