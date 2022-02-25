Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 461 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,992 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

SHW opened at $258.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $304.85 and a 200 day moving average of $308.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.88. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $218.06 and a fifty-two week high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.61%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $376.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $353.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.97.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

