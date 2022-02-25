Utah Retirement Systems Sells 2,600 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,213 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Hess were worth $3,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Hess by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 31.2% during the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 14.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 0.6% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 0.3% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 69,167 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HES. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on Hess from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.79.

Shares of Hess stock opened at $95.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a PE ratio of 52.92 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.13 and a 200 day moving average of $80.80. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $61.93 and a 52 week high of $97.39.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Hess’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

In other news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 7,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $673,855.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 220,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.27, for a total value of $20,147,122.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 396,146 shares of company stock worth $36,081,160. 12.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

