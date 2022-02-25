Utah Retirement Systems Has $4 Million Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Xylem were worth $3,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Xylem by 503.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Xylem in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Xylem in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Xylem by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $87.70 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.74 and a 12-month high of $138.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.69. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

In other Xylem news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.32, for a total transaction of $242,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on XYL. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Mizuho began coverage on Xylem in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.40.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

