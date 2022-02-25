Utah Retirement Systems Sells 800 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 91.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $152.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.41. The firm has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of -21.23 and a beta of 0.97. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $212.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.62 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a negative net margin of 101.01%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.93, for a total value of $549,687.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ALNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $181.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.13.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

