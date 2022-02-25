Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 357 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $3,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $124.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.22. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $118.63 and a one year high of $177.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

