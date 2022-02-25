Credit Suisse Group Lowers Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target to $64.00

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $69.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BBWI. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $91.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.28.

Shares of BBWI stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.62. The company had a trading volume of 47,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,545,844. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.55 and a 200-day moving average of $65.60. The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.77. Bath & Body Works has a 12-month low of $41.51 and a 12-month high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 165.36% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth about $17,592,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth about $6,481,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth about $4,523,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth about $4,829,000. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth about $2,321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

