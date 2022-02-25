Credit Suisse Group Lowers Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target to $64.00

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $69.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.36% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BBWI. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $91.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.28.
Shares of BBWI stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.62. The company had a trading volume of 47,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,545,844. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.55 and a 200-day moving average of $65.60. The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.77. Bath & Body Works has a 12-month low of $41.51 and a 12-month high of $82.00.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth about $17,592,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth about $6,481,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth about $4,523,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth about $4,829,000. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth about $2,321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.
Bath & Body Works Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bath & Body Works (BBWI)
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.