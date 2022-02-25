Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Shares Gap Up to $6.02

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.02, but opened at $6.38. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock shares last traded at $5.60, with a volume of 188,055 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MBT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,848,697 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $173,697,000 after purchasing an additional 640,814 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 193.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,326,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $109,188,000 after acquiring an additional 7,460,853 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,062,030 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $72,043,000 after buying an additional 230,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 1.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,784,464 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $44,304,000 after buying an additional 86,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 9.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,105,123 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,573,000 after purchasing an additional 354,284 shares during the last quarter. 21.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Profile (NYSE:MBT)

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

