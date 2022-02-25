Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Shares Gap Up to $6.02

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.02, but opened at $6.38. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock shares last traded at $5.60, with a volume of 188,055 shares changing hands.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on MBT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00.
Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Profile (NYSE:MBT)
Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.
