DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Given New $53.00 Price Target at Cowen

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Cowen from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 63.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DISH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DISH Network from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on DISH Network from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on DISH Network from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on DISH Network from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DISH Network has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.35.

Get DISH Network alerts:

Shares of DISH stock traded up $2.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.37. 158,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,094,712. DISH Network has a 12-month low of $25.84 and a 12-month high of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.46.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that DISH Network will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 236.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

About DISH Network (Get Rating)

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.