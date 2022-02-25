DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Given New $53.00 Price Target at Cowen

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Cowen from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 63.73% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DISH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DISH Network from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on DISH Network from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on DISH Network from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on DISH Network from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DISH Network has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.35.
Shares of DISH stock traded up $2.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.37. 158,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,094,712. DISH Network has a 12-month low of $25.84 and a 12-month high of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.46.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 236.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.
About DISH Network (Get Rating)
DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DISH Network (DISH)
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.