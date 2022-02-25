Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,778 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 28,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 7,481 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 193.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 583,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,107,000 after buying an additional 384,915 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,201,000 after buying an additional 9,359 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 84,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,511,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period.

VMBS stock opened at $51.09 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $50.99 and a 12 month high of $53.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.79.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

